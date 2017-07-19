Allison has been suspended for the first game of the 2017 regular season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Allison's suspension stems from a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, which occurred during a traffic stop in September of 2016. He'll still be able to participate in training camp and all of the Packers' preseason games, but he won't be able to suit up Week 1 versus the Seahawks. The No. 4 spot on the depth chart at wide receiver is up for grabs heading into training camp, but Allison will likely be the favorite to fill that role. Jeff Janis could see additional snaps Week 1, however, while Allison serves the one-game suspension.