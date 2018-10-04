Packers' Geronimo Allison: Remains absent Thursday
Allison (concussion) didn't practice Thursday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
With no apparent progress through the concussion protocol, Allison seems to be a candidate to sit out Sunday at Detroit. Granted, he has two more days to gain clearance from an independent neurologist, but getting such an appointment on the schedule likely means he'll have to participate in some capacity at Friday's practice. Meanwhile, the Packers were without both Davante Adams (calf) and Randall Cobb (hamstring) on Thursday, a reality that could foist rookie wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown into elevated roles Week 5.
