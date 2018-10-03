Packers' Geronimo Allison: Remains in protocol
Coach Mike McCarthy said Allison remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
It's not expected that Allison will take part in the Packers' first practice of the week Wednesday while he has yet to pass the initial steps of the league protocol for head injuries. Randall Cobb (hamstring), meanwhile, is expected to be listed as a non-participant in practice while being confined to rehab work on a side field, leaving the Packers with thin depth at receiver. If either or both of Cobb and Allison aren't able to play Week 5 against the Lions, McCarthy said that Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who served as the team's No. 3 receiver in Sunday's win over the Bills, as well as fellow rookie wideouts J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown would "have a role" in the Packers' game plan.
