Packers' Geronimo Allison: Reportedly inactive for Week 6
Allison (hamstring) will be listed among the Packers' inactives for Monday's game against the 49ers, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Adam Schefter of ESPN relayed earlier in the day that both Allison and Randall Cobb (hamstring) would likely be unavailable for Week 6, so Pelissero's report essentially confirms as much. Allison's status won't be made official until Green Bay formally reveals its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. EDT kickoff, but those who were planning on using the wideout in fantasy lineups should pivot to any of the limited options remaining. Green Bay presumably plans on replacing Allison and Cobb with rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown, who drew the bulk of the snaps alongside Davante Adams in three-wideout formations during the Week 5 loss to the Lions.
