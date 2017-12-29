Packers' Geronimo Allison: Returns from illness
Allison (illness) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Detroit, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
With Davante Adams (concussion) and Jordy Nelson (shoulder) both ruled out, Allison could be in for a starter's workload if he's able to play in the season finale. If not, Trevor Davis likely would join Randall Cobb and Michael Clark in three-wide formations, with Jeff Janis potentially also getting some opportunities. Sunday's inactive list won't necessarily confirm Allison's status as the Packers will need to use six of the seven spots on players that have already been ruled out. With four other players listed as questionable, Green Bay may need to keep someone active even if they aren't deemed healthy enough to play. Allison seems likely to give it a go, considering he's dealing with an illness rather than an injury. It'll be tough to bank on any kind of target volume, as Adams has been the only piece of the Green Bay passing game to survive Aaron Rodgers' absence.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Dealing with illness•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Non-factor in passing game Saturday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Snags five passes in Week 15•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Hauls in four passes•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Catches only one pass•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Lottery ticket loses luster•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...