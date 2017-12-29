Allison (illness) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Detroit, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

With Davante Adams (concussion) and Jordy Nelson (shoulder) both ruled out, Allison could be in for a starter's workload if he's able to play in the season finale. If not, Trevor Davis likely would join Randall Cobb and Michael Clark in three-wide formations, with Jeff Janis potentially also getting some opportunities. Sunday's inactive list won't necessarily confirm Allison's status as the Packers will need to use six of the seven spots on players that have already been ruled out. With four other players listed as questionable, Green Bay may need to keep someone active even if they aren't deemed healthy enough to play. Allison seems likely to give it a go, considering he's dealing with an illness rather than an injury. It'll be tough to bank on any kind of target volume, as Adams has been the only piece of the Green Bay passing game to survive Aaron Rodgers' absence.