Allison missed out on the Packers' season-opening victory over the Seahawks while serving a one-game suspension. Head coach Mike McCarthy said he isn't worried about Allison reintegrating into the offense ahead of Week 2, so it sounds like the second-year wideout could instantly slot in as the No. 4 receiver behind Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb. After all, Trevor Davis and Jeff Janis -- the only other two wideouts on the roster -- are near-exclusive special teams players.