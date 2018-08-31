Allison hauled in a 31-yard touchdown in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs.

Allison ran a crisp stop-and-go route, and quarterback DeShone Kizer did not miss him while he was wide open in the end zone. For fantasy purposes Allison is generally considered the Packers' third option at the wide receiver position, but fellow wideout Randall Cobb will often play out of the slot, so Allison could still see the field in some two-receiver sets.

More News
Our Latest Stories