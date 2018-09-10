Packers' Geronimo Allison: Scores in season opener
Allison caught five passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Allison finds himself as the clear No. 3 option at the wide receiver position in Green Bay for the first time in his career, and he proved plenty capable Sunday night, tying his career best with the five catches while also hauling in a perfect pass in the end zone from Aaron Rodgers that brought the Packers within 10 points. It remains to be seen just how consistent Allison will be -- he is the third receiver, after all, and the Packers were forced to throw a lot Sunday even with Rodgers banged up -- but he showed what he is capable of in Week 1, even with fellow wideouts Davante Adams and Randall Cobb putting up big numbers as well.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Scores in exhibition finale•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Snags two passes in preseason Week 3•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Back in reserve role•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Starts preseason opener•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Opens training camp with starting offense•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Sidelined with ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...