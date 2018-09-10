Allison caught five passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Allison finds himself as the clear No. 3 option at the wide receiver position in Green Bay for the first time in his career, and he proved plenty capable Sunday night, tying his career best with the five catches while also hauling in a perfect pass in the end zone from Aaron Rodgers that brought the Packers within 10 points. It remains to be seen just how consistent Allison will be -- he is the third receiver, after all, and the Packers were forced to throw a lot Sunday even with Rodgers banged up -- but he showed what he is capable of in Week 1, even with fellow wideouts Davante Adams and Randall Cobb putting up big numbers as well.