Packers' Geronimo Allison: Set for expanded role
With Randall Cobb (shoulder) listed as doubtful, Allison is in line for an expanded role Sunday against the Bengals.
Allsion failed to take advantage of a similar opportunity in a 34-23 Week 2 loss to the Falcons, catching just three of five targets for 24 yards after replacing Jordy Nelson (quad). The Packers are expected to have Nelson but not Cobb this time around, thus positioning Allison for a role as the No. 3 wideout, though Nelson figures to assume Cobb's usual spot as the slot receiver in three-wide sets. With solid boundary corners and a conservative defensive scheme, Cincinnati typically encourages quarterbacks to target their tight ends, running backs and slot receivers. It's a difficult matchup for Allison, but the presence of Aaron Rodgers does create some deep-league appeal.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Fills in for injured Nelson•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Returns from suspension•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Placed on suspended list•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Shows YAC skills Saturday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Receives one-game suspension•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...