With Randall Cobb (shoulder) listed as doubtful, Allison is in line for an expanded role Sunday against the Bengals.

Allsion failed to take advantage of a similar opportunity in a 34-23 Week 2 loss to the Falcons, catching just three of five targets for 24 yards after replacing Jordy Nelson (quad). The Packers are expected to have Nelson but not Cobb this time around, thus positioning Allison for a role as the No. 3 wideout, though Nelson figures to assume Cobb's usual spot as the slot receiver in three-wide sets. With solid boundary corners and a conservative defensive scheme, Cincinnati typically encourages quarterbacks to target their tight ends, running backs and slot receivers. It's a difficult matchup for Allison, but the presence of Aaron Rodgers does create some deep-league appeal.