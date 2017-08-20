Allison (suspension) caught two passes for 32 yards in Saturday's preseason victory over the Redskins.

Allison displayed good run-after-the-catch skills Saturday, including a 25-yard reception on which he zigged and zagged down the right sideline. Allison will sit out the regular season opener to serve a suspension and the Packers are deep at his position, but his experience, size, and skill set will make him the Packers' No. 4 receiver once Week 2 rolls around.