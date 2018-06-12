Packers' Geronimo Allison: Sidelined with ankle injury
Allison is not participating in the Packers' mandatory minicamp Tuesday due to an ankle injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The exact severity of Allison's injury is currently unknown, but head coach Mike McCarthy did say Tuesday that the team is using minicamp to get a closer look at their younger, more inexperienced players. Allison still probably fits into that category, but Green Bay has no reason to force him back out onto the field at this point in the offseason.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Faces added competition•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Remains in Green Bay•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Makes strides in second year•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Injures finger Sunday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Ready to go for finale•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Returns from illness•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...
-
Ranking the Raiders Fantasy Assets
Jon Gruden is back in the NFL! We couldn't be more excited, but what does it mean for the Raiders...
-
Ranking the Chargers Fantasy Assets
Is Philip Rivers underrated? Can Melvin Gordon continue his production without improving his...
-
Ranking the Chiefs Fantasy Assets
After a year of seasoning, the Kansas City Chiefs are handing the keys to their offense to...
-
Ranking the Broncos Fantasy Assets
The Denver Broncos are hoping Case Keenum can repeat his 2017 season, can their receivers count...
-
Ranking the Buccaneers Fantasy Assets
Will Mike Evans get enough targets to be a top-five Fantasy receiver again?