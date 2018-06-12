Allison is not participating in the Packers' mandatory minicamp Tuesday due to an ankle injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The exact severity of Allison's injury is currently unknown, but head coach Mike McCarthy did say Tuesday that the team is using minicamp to get a closer look at their younger, more inexperienced players. Allison still probably fits into that category, but Green Bay has no reason to force him back out onto the field at this point in the offseason.