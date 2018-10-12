Head coach Mike McCarthy said Allison (hamstring) will work with the Packers' rehab group Friday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Allison was expected to work with the rehab group Thursday but was still able to fit in a limited practice, so there is at least a chance he will get some work in Friday as well. His chances of playing Monday against the 49ers will get a boost if he is listed as either "limited" or "full" participation when the Packers release their injury updates after Friday's practice.