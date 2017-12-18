Packers' Geronimo Allison: Snags five passes in Week 15
Allison caught five passes for 33 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Panthers.
Allison saw extended playing time for a second week in a row, and while he helped fill in for an injured Davante Adams (concussion), his lost fumble also effectively brought an end to Sunday's contest. The Packers' playoff hopes are on life support, which could lead the team to be cautious with Adams and allow Allison to continue getting extra snaps. However, that mindset could also lead the team to hold out starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which would theoretically limit Allison's upside even if he does play more than usual.
