Allison caught two of three targets for 40 yards during Friday's preseason loss to the Raiders.

Allison was slotted into a starting role for the Packers with Davante Adams and Randall Cobb both sitting out along with the majority of the starting offense. Green Bay's offense struggled throughout the night, but Allison didn't do anything to lose his projected spot as the No. 3 receiver.

More News
Our Latest Stories