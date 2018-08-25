Packers' Geronimo Allison: Snags two passes in preseason Week 3
Allison caught two of three targets for 40 yards during Friday's preseason loss to the Raiders.
Allison was slotted into a starting role for the Packers with Davante Adams and Randall Cobb both sitting out along with the majority of the starting offense. Green Bay's offense struggled throughout the night, but Allison didn't do anything to lose his projected spot as the No. 3 receiver.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Back in reserve role•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Starts preseason opener•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Opens training camp with starting offense•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Sidelined with ankle injury•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Faces added competition•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Remains in Green Bay•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...