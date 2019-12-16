Packers' Geronimo Allison: Snap count slips in Week 15
Allison was targeted four times and caught two passes for 19 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Allison had more receptions and yards than he did in Week 14, but he still has not topped 40 yards in a game since putting up a season-high 52 yards in Week 4. He had at least been regularly seeing the second-most snaps among Packers receivers, but he did not even do that in Week 15, finishing third behind Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. He will head into Week 16 as a third receiver averaging fewer than 20 yards per contest over the last 10 games, which certainly is not appealing for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Gets in full practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Limited to one reception•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Minimal output again•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Three receptions in defeat•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Minimal yardage on three receptions•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Top Week 16 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
This has been the best rookie WR class in years. But Chris Towers warns about overreacting...
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...