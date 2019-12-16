Allison was targeted four times and caught two passes for 19 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Allison had more receptions and yards than he did in Week 14, but he still has not topped 40 yards in a game since putting up a season-high 52 yards in Week 4. He had at least been regularly seeing the second-most snaps among Packers receivers, but he did not even do that in Week 15, finishing third behind Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. He will head into Week 16 as a third receiver averaging fewer than 20 yards per contest over the last 10 games, which certainly is not appealing for fantasy purposes.