Packers' Geronimo Allison: Starts preseason opener
Allison caught two passes for 12 yards in Thursday's preseason contest.
Allison's numbers don't jump off the page by any means, but it's important to note that he was in the starting lineup when the game began. He is on track to open the season as the third option at the wide receiver position for the Packers behind Davante Adams and Randall Cobb (ankle).
