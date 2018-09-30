Allison is potentially in line to see more looks from Aaron Rodgers on Sunday against the Bills, as Randall Cobb (hamstring) is officially listed as inactive for the contest.

Allison has already been on the field for 70 percent of the snaps or greater in each game this season, but now is his opportunity to benefit from an increased share of the targets. While Marquez Valdes-Scantling will official draw the start in place of Cobb, it's Allison that is most likely to remain on the field in two-wide receiver sets. While Allison was only targeted four times Week 3 against Washington, he has still managed to score a touchdown in two of three games this season. The third-year wideout is also a big-play threat, with at least once catch of 20-plus yards in each game in 2018. Should there be a game for Allison to break out, it could very well be Week 4 against a middle-of-the-pack Buffalo secondary.