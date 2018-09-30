Packers' Geronimo Allison: Stepping in to No. 2 receiver role
Allison is potentially in line to see more looks from Aaron Rodgers on Sunday against the Bills, as Randall Cobb (hamstring) is officially listed as inactive for the contest.
Allison has already been on the field for 70 percent of the snaps or greater in each game this season, but now is his opportunity to benefit from an increased share of the targets. While Marquez Valdes-Scantling will official draw the start in place of Cobb, it's Allison that is most likely to remain on the field in two-wide receiver sets. While Allison was only targeted four times Week 3 against Washington, he has still managed to score a touchdown in two of three games this season. The third-year wideout is also a big-play threat, with at least once catch of 20-plus yards in each game in 2018. Should there be a game for Allison to break out, it could very well be Week 4 against a middle-of-the-pack Buffalo secondary.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: May be utilized more Sunday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Hauls in long touchdown in loss•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Produces again•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Scores in season opener•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Scores in exhibition finale•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Snags two passes in preseason Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....