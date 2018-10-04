Packers' Geronimo Allison: Still in concussion protocol
Allison remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and isn't expected to practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Since departing the second half of Sunday's win over the Bills and being diagnosed with the head injury, Allison hasn't seemed to make much tangible progress in his recovery. At this point, it appears he has multiple phases to clear in the NFL's five-step protocol, which could be difficult for the wideout to accomplish before the Week 5 matchup with the Lions. With two of the other top three options on the depth chart -- Davante Adams (calf) and Randall Cobb (hamstring) -- also iffy for the weekend, the Packers could be forced to rely heavily on rookie receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Remains in protocol•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Stepping in to No. 2 receiver role•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: May be utilized more Sunday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Hauls in long touchdown in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
8 things to know for Week 5
Mark Ingram and Julian Edelman have served their sentences. Heath Cummings tells you what that...
-
Latest news: Gronk in for TNF?
With plenty of big names on the injury report for Thursday Night Football, you need to check...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...