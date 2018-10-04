Allison remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and isn't expected to practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Since departing the second half of Sunday's win over the Bills and being diagnosed with the head injury, Allison hasn't seemed to make much tangible progress in his recovery. At this point, it appears he has multiple phases to clear in the NFL's five-step protocol, which could be difficult for the wideout to accomplish before the Week 5 matchup with the Lions. With two of the other top three options on the depth chart -- Davante Adams (calf) and Randall Cobb (hamstring) -- also iffy for the weekend, the Packers could be forced to rely heavily on rookie receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown.

