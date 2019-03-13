Packers' Geronimo Allison: Tendered by Green Bay
Allison was tendered to a one-year contract Wednesday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
Allison was a restricted free agent who would've hit the open market had Green Bay not extended him a contract tender before free agency opened Wednesday. Now locked in with the Packers for another season, Allison currently appears to be entering the upcoming draft as the team's No. 2 wideout behind Davante Adams, a role that has been historically productive with Aaron Rodgers behind center.
