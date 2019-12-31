Packers' Geronimo Allison: Three receptions against Lions
Allison was targeted four times and caught three passes for 17 yards in Sunday's victory over the Lions.
Allison bounced back from a zero-catch Week 16 with his most receptions since Week 12. He heads into the playoffs as the Packers' third receiver but has not topped 20 yards in a game since Week 9.
