Allison was targeted four times and caught three passes for 17 yards in Sunday's victory over the Lions.

Allison bounced back from a zero-catch Week 16 with his most receptions since Week 12. He heads into the playoffs as the Packers' third receiver but has not topped 20 yards in a game since Week 9.

