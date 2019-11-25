Packers' Geronimo Allison: Three receptions in defeat
Allison was targeted four times and caught three passes for nine yards in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
The four targets were the most Allison saw since Week 7, but he did little with his opportunities, and finished with a single digit in the receiving yardage department for the third time in four games. Allison started Sunday's game and finished second among Packers wide receivers in snaps, and he does have a nice matchup his next time out against a Giants defense that struggles with opposing pass catchers. However, given Allison's recent ouptut, fantasy players in need of wide receiver help for key Week 13 matchups will likely want to look elsewhere.
