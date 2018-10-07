Packers' Geronimo Allison: Trending toward inactive status Sunday
Allison (concussion/hamstring) is unlikely to play Sunday at Detroit, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.
Although a hamstring injury was noted on Friday's injury report, Allison's availability this week was tied to his progress through the concussion protocol. With no appreciable momentum in the form of practice reps through Saturday, he appears as he'll join Randall Cobb (hamstring) on the Packers' inactive list Week 5. Assuming Davante Adams (calf) suits up and plays Sunday, the Packers will turn to a trio of rookies -- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown -- to round out the wide receiver corps.
