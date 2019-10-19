Packers' Geronimo Allison: Upgraded to questionable
The Packers have upgraded Allison (chest/concussion) to questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Allison got knocked out of Monday's victory over the Lions on the first play of the second half after suffering a concussion. He was ultimately given a doubtful designation for Week 7 after being sidelined at practice all week. However, he appears to be making some late progress. With Davante Adams (toe) already out and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (knee/ankle) considered a game-day decision, the Packers are very thin at receiver. Thus, Allison could be in line for a healthy workload should he ultimately clear concussion protocol.
