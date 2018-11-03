Allison (groin/hamstring) was downgraded from doubtful to out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Allison has been marred by a concussion and hamstring issue over the last month and then the groin injury cropped up this week. Rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling has shown a solid rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in recent weeks and should take on a larger role against the Patriots with Allison again sidelined.

