DuBose (undisclosed) has passed his physical and been activated off the Packers' active/non-football injury list, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

DuBose, a seventh-round selection by the Packers in the 2023 NFL Draft, is competing for a depth wide receiver role in Green Bay. If he were to ultimiately make enough of impression to land on the 53-man roster he would likely be a candidate to contribute on special teams as well.