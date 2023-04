The Packers selected DuBose in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 256th overall.

DuBose spent three seasons at Charlotte and was a threat inside the red zone. Across 24 games in his final two seasons, he tallied 15 touchdowns and 126 receptions. The Packers added Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks ahead of DuBose in the draft, so he may have a hard time cracking the roster out of training camp.