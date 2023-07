DuBose (undislosed) will start camp on the active/NFI list, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

DuBose was selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He recorded 15 touchdowns and 126 receptions across 24 games in his final two collegiate seasons. When healthy, he is expected to compete for a depth wide receiver spot during training camp.