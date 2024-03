The Packers signed Joseph to a contract Tuesday, his agent Brett Tessler reports.

Joseph gives Green Bay an experienced veteran option to compete with Anders Carlson, a 2023 sixth-round pick who converted 27 of 33 field-goal attempts (82 percent) and 34 of 39 extra-point attempts as a rookie. Meanwhile Joseph, who played 17 games with the Vikings last season, converted 24 of 30 field-goal tries (80 percent) and 36 of 38 extra-point attempts.