Roberts (abdomen) has been activated from the active/PUP list, Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Roberts spent time on the COVID-19/reserve and PUP list during training camp but now finally appears to be fully healthy. Tough timing for the 2019 undrafted free agent, as roster cuts loom this weekend. If he didn't do enough to secure a spot on the roster, Roberts could be a candidate for the practice squad.