Roberts (abdomen) was placed on Green Bay's reserve/PUP list Saturday, per the league's official transactions report.

Roberts spent all of training camp on the active/PUP list and now transfers to reserve/PUP. He'll be ineligible to practice or play during the first six weeks of the regular season, after which point the Packers will evaluate their options. In any case, Roberts' earliest opportunity to contribute won't come until mid-October.