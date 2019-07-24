Packers' Greg Roberts: Lands on PUP list
The Packers placed Roberts (undisclosed) on their Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Roberts wasn't able to participate in minicamp this offseason while dealing with the injury, and it will force him to miss more time. The undrafted rookie will need to return to full health soon in order to have any chance of competing for a depth role on the edge.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Reviewing our 12-team PPR experts mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our 12-team PPR experts draft, featuring analysts from ESPN, Yahoo,...
-
QB Tiers 2.0
Should you chase Patrick Mahomes' ridiculous 2018? Dave Richard shows you how to approach the...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...
-
TE Tiers 2.0
You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....
-
Five not-so-sleepers to avoid
We've been talking about sleepers all day, but Ben Gretch is here to name five you should keep...