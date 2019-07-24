The Packers placed Roberts (undisclosed) on their Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Roberts wasn't able to participate in minicamp this offseason while dealing with the injury, and it will force him to miss more time. The undrafted rookie will need to return to full health soon in order to have any chance of competing for a depth role on the edge.

