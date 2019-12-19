Play

Roberts (abdomen) practiced for the first time this season Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

As part of the deal, Green Bay guaranteed $72,000 of Roberts' rookie contract. The 23-year-old linebacker has been on the reserve/PUP list since September and isn't expected to play this season.

