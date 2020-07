The Packers placed Roberts (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

An undrafted rookie free agent last year, Roberts didn't play a down after suffering an abdominal injury in the offseason that kept him on the PUP list all season. He's somewhat of a long shot to make the regular-season roster in 2020 anyway, and with a positive diagnosis or recent contact with such a person, he's again behind the eight ball.