Roberts (abdomen) had his 21-day window for activation expire Thursday and reverted to injured reserve, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Roberts spent the entire regular season on the reserve/PUP list, and his placement on IR now rules out a postseason return. The 23-year-old Baylor product will likely spend the offseason competing for a roster spot in Green Bay.

