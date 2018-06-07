Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Absent from OTAs for personal reasons

Clinton-Dix hasn't been present for the Packers' OTA practices while tending to a personal matter, but plans to join the team for mandatory minicamp next week, Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

There had been some speculation that Clinton-Dix's absence may have been contract-related with his rookie deal expiring after the upcoming season, but the safety's expected attendance for minicamp suggests that a holdout likely isn't in the cards. Clinton-Dix, who will carry a cap hit of $5.6 million in 2018, graded out as Pro Football Focus' 43rd-ranked safety last season and finished with 79 tackles (65 solo), six pass breakups and three interceptions while suiting up in all 16 games for the fourth straight campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories