Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Absent from OTAs for personal reasons

Clinton-Dix hasn't been present for the Packers' OTA practices while tending to a personal matter, but plans to join the team for mandatory minicamp next week, Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

There had been some speculation that Clinton-Dix's absence may have been contract-related with his rookie deal expiring after the upcoming season, but the safety's expected attendance for minicamp suggests that a holdout likely isn't in the cards. Clinton-Dix, who will carry a cap hit of $5.6 million in 2018, graded out as Pro Football Focus' 43rd-ranked safety last season and finished with 79 tackles (65 solo), six pass breakups and three interceptions while suiting up in all 16 games for the fourth straight campaign.