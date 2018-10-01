Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Interception in third-straight week

Clinton-Dix recorded four tackles (all solo) and an interception in Sunday's 22-0 win over Buffalo.

Clinton-Dix has been red-hot to start the season, equaling his interception total from all of 2017 in just four games. He read a pass from Josh Allen and intercepted it through contact with Bills' receiver Kelvin Benjamin. Clinton-Dix will look to continue his run of success against Matthew Stafford and the Lions' offense in Week 5.