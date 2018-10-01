Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Interception in third-straight week
Clinton-Dix recorded four tackles (all solo) and an interception in Sunday's 22-0 win over Buffalo.
Clinton-Dix has been red-hot to start the season, equaling his interception total from all of 2017 in just four games. He read a pass from Josh Allen and intercepted it through contact with Bills' receiver Kelvin Benjamin. Clinton-Dix will look to continue his run of success against Matthew Stafford and the Lions' offense in Week 5.
More News
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Snags second interception•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Interception in tie vs. Vikings•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Seven solo tackles Sunday•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Tallies three stops in preseason game•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Plans to attend mandatory minicamp•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Absent from OTAs for personal reasons•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4