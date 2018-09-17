Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Interception in tie vs. Vikings
Clinton-Dix recorded three tackles (all solo) and an interception in Sunday's 29-29 tie against Minnesota.
Clinton-Dix's three tackles aren't overly impressive but he made up for it by nabbing an interception in the final minutes of the fourth quarter that nearly iced the game for Green Bay. Looking ahead, the Packers' defense will face their first road test of the season as they head to Washington to take on the Redskins in Week 3.
