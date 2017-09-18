Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Clinton-Dix racked up six tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.
Clinton-Dix led the Packers in tackles Sunday, though his six combined tackles are hardly an eye-popping number. He has racked up 10 tackles (eight solo) through two weeks.
