Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Makes eight stops in Week 7

Clinton-Dix had eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's loss to the Saints.

Clinton-Dix has been on the field for nearly every defensive snap this season, but he is averaging just 5.4 combined tackles per game, which puts him on pace to finish closer to the 80 tackles he racked up in 2016 than the 100 stops he posted the year before.

