Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Makes four stops in Week 1

Clinton-Dix racked up four tackles (all solo) and deflected a pass in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks.

Clinton-Dix was relatively quiet in the Packers' season opener, but he did play all 49 defensive snaps, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, something he figures to do regularly.

