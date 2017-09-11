Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Makes four stops in Week 1
Clinton-Dix racked up four tackles (all solo) and deflected a pass in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks.
Clinton-Dix was relatively quiet in the Packers' season opener, but he did play all 49 defensive snaps, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, something he figures to do regularly.
