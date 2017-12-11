Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Nabs third interception of season

Clinton-Dix made six tackles (four solo) and intercepted a pass in Sunday's victory over the Browns.

The interception was Clinton-Dix's third of the season and second in four games. He is up to 69 overall stops on the season, which puts him easily in range to top the 80 tackles he finished the 2016 with.

