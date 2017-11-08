Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Notches five tackles Monday
Clinton-Dix posted five solo tackles Monday against the Lions.
Clinton-Dix played every defensive snap Monday, and he yet again posted a sufficient performance. However, coming off a season where he snagged five interceptions, Clinton-Dix has clearly regressed with just one at the halfway point of the season.
