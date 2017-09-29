Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Picks off Bears in Week 4

Clinton-Dix notched eight tackles and an interception during Thursday's 35-14 victory over the Bears.

After playing every single defensive snap in 2016 and the first 228 snaps of the current season, Clinton-Dix's streak was snapped Sunday, but not due to injury or poor play. Rather, he was sat for the final eight snaps due to the nature of the blowout he helped create by picking off Bears QB Mike Glennon late in the second quarter to help the Packers go up 21-0 at halftime. Chicago never came close to getting back into the game after that point. Fortunately for IDP owners, Clinton-Dix could be in store for another productive day in Week 5 when the Alabama product will be a critical factor in Green Bay's odds of slowing down Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott.