Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Plans to attend mandatory minicamp

Clinton-Dix was seen in Green Bay on Monday and will attend this week's mandatory minicamp, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Clinton-Dix, who's in a contract year, was absent from voluntary workouts this spring due to personal reasons. However, his impending participation in minicamp suggests the safety has no intentions of holding out in favor of an extension. Coming off three consecutive 1,000-snap seasons, Clinton-Dix should again command a heavy workload in 2018 as Green Bay's clear-cut starting free safety.