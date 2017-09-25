Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Plays every snap Sunday
Clinton-Dix recorded three tackles (two solo) while playing all 61 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
After recording 10 total tackles through the first two weeks of the season, Clinton-Dix saw a slight drop in production but was still on the field for the duration of Sunday's overtime game. Expect the safety to continue to put up modest numbers in the secondary this season.
