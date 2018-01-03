Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Plays nearly every snap in 2017

Clinton-Dix finished the 2017 season with 79 tackles (65 solo) and three interceptions over 16 games.

Clinton-Dix's production took a slight step back in 2017, which was a bit of a surprise for a player seemingly on the rise heading into his fourth season. Nevertheless, Clinton-Dix was still an iron man for the Packers, playing over 99 percent of the defensive snaps, and he will be back in his starting free safety spot next season.