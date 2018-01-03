Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Plays nearly every snap in 2017

Clinton-Dix finished the 2017 season with 79 tackles (65 solo) and three interceptions over 16 games.

Clinton-Dix's production took a slight step back in 2017, which was a bit of a surprise for a player seemingly on the rise heading into his fourth season. Nevertheless, Clinton-Dix was still an iron man for the Packers, playing over 99 percent of the defensive snaps, and he will be back in his starting free safety spot next season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories