Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Records sack Sunday

Clinton-Dix posted two tackles (both solo) including a sack in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Clinton-Dix's two tackles were his lowest of the season, but his sack was his first of the year. He hasn't had more than a 0.5 sacks in a season since 2015, when he had three. He'll look to maintain his strong play as the Packers aim to get back above .500 next week against the 49ers.

