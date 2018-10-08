Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Records sack Sunday
Clinton-Dix posted two tackles (both solo) including a sack in Sunday's loss to the Lions.
Clinton-Dix's two tackles were his lowest of the season, but his sack was his first of the year. He hasn't had more than a 0.5 sacks in a season since 2015, when he had three. He'll look to maintain his strong play as the Packers aim to get back above .500 next week against the 49ers.
More News
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Interception in third straight week•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Snags second interception•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Interception in tie vs. Vikings•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Seven solo tackles Sunday•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Tallies three stops in preseason game•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Plans to attend mandatory minicamp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...