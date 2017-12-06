Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Records season-high nine tackles

Clinton-Dix had nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's overtime win against the Buccaneers.

Clinton-Dix was averaging 4.9 tackles per game, so this performance was a nice boost to his fantasy value. The fourth-year pro could be on the hunt for turnovers in Week 14, as the Packers face the Browns, who have turned the ball over 30 times in 12 games.

