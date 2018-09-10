Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Seven solo tackles Sunday
Clinton-Dix recorded seven tackles, all solo, in Sunday's 24-23 win over Chicago.
Clinton-Dix recorded a career-low 79 tackles in 2017 and he's looking to bounce back in what is a revamped Green Bay secondary. The 25-year-old safety and the rest of the Packers' defense will have their work cut out for him next week against a loaded Vikings offense.
