Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Snags second interception

Clinton-Dix recorded five tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Redskins.

Clinon-Dix has now recorded interceptions in back-to-back weeks. He's now one interception shy of equaling his 2017 total. Unlike last week, where he was the beneficiary of a tipped pass, Clinton-Dix flashed his coverage skills by reading a pass from Alex Smith and coming down with it. He'll look to maintain the strong play against the Bills and rookie quarterback Josh Allen in Week 4.